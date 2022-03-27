4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $205,000

Very well maintained 2 story home located on a hard surfaced road and sitting on almost an acre of land. This house is sure to please, having easy access to all of the Cedar Valley. Walk into the large open kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space with a very nice mudroom with newer cabinets. There is a nice sized storage room off of the kitchen, which contains all newer appliances, and also a large full bathroom with a granite counter top and main floor laundry. Sit and relax on the deck, the covered front porch, or at the limestone patio with a sunken fire pit. Large formal dining room with a trayed ceiling, main floor bedroom, parlor area, 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs with a remodeled full bathroom, storage shed. Hardwood floors under the carpet. Oversized one stall garage with workshop area. Recent updates include new furnace and new carpet. Septic system, reverse osmosis system, also has rural water available at the road to hook up if buyer chooses. Possession last full week of May. Call your favorite agent today to get your showing scheduled. Open house Sunday, March 27th from 2:00-3:30 P.M.