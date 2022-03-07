4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $199,900

Simply Amazing! Don’t miss this awesome home that’s conveniently located and features great updates throughout! As you step inside, you will immediately feel at home as you are greeted with the spacious living room that provides tons of natural light. You will love the layout, as the kitchen is open to the dining room and kitchen. The updated eat-in kitchen boasts tile flooring, loads of cabinetry and counter space and a tile backsplash. You will also love the convenience of glass sliders in the kitchen and dining area that lead you to an awesome sunroom, that’s perfect for enjoying the warmer weather! The main floor also features the great primary suite that is very spacious, complete with awesome built-ins. The main floor finishes with two additional bedrooms, and a fully updated bathroom with gorgeous tile flooring, tiled shower and a fresh vanity. The lower level provides even more great space with an expansive family room, fourth bedroom, additional full bathroom and tons of room for storage. The exterior provides a single stall attached garage, great sunroom, and spacious backyard. This is one you will not want to miss! See it today!