 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $189,900

4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $189,900

Enjoy summer nights in the screened porch or fenced back yard and the cool Iowa winters in the stand alone shop. This nice ranch home has two bedrooms on the main and two in the lower level. One is large and could also be a family room. Good updates here include a new furnace, central air, and Radon mitigation system. Hurry and check this one out!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News