4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $184,900

Step right in to this beautiful home located across from North Cedar Elementary!! As you step in to this open floor plan you are greeted by a light-filled living room that opens to the kitchen and dining area. Enjoy the oak kitchen with ample cabinetry and central island with room to sit around it. Just off the kitchen is a spacious dining area that also provides access to the back deck overlooking the beautiful backyard. Off the kitchen and dining is your main floor laundry and half bath plus an office area or potential 4th bedroom. You will find 3 spacious bedrooms on the upper level of the home one of which is a great master bedroom with large closets and a master bathroom!! A full main bathroom is also on the upper level. Enjoy the attached garage and basement with plenty of storage. Take advantage of your great yard space and the play area across the street at the school. Check it out today!!!