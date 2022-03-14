The Perfect Fit! This great ranch style home offers 4 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms, an attached one stall garage and is conveniently located! Step inside and be impressed with all the amenities and features including new LVP flooring throughout a majority of the main floor. There is lots of room to roam with a living room plus a family room addition on the back, which boasts great lighting, a wood burning fireplace and a slider to the rear patio. Continuing through the main floor you will find two bedrooms, one full bath and a lovely kitchen which has plenty of counter space, storage and an attached dining room. Head to the finished lower level where there is another family room, 2 more bedrooms, a 3/4 bath plus plenty of storage space. The exterior of the home features a deck off the front of the home- perfect for a morning cup of coffee, an expansive backyard, back patio and a 156 SF shed with an overheard door. With close proximity to downtown Cedar Falls and UNI, this home is one to see. Call to schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sometimes the zaniest ideas turn into the most incredible experiences.
Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:47 p.m. to East Shaulis Road and arrived on the scene of a “fully” engulfed theme park building, where visitors would stand in line waiting for a ride.
A rural Cedar Falls man accused of allowing hundreds of pigs at his farm to die of neglect is now facing bank fraud charges
A former Waterloo woman accused of leading her cousin to his death in 2018 has been arrested in Virginia on unrelated charges
Authorities allege he used a fraudulent Tennessee driver’s license under a different name to withdraw money
A superseding indictment was unsealed charging a sow marketing employee with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States government
Down, down, down. The Republican Iowa Legislature and governor continue to take us further down the rabbit hole to a state with declining dece…
A fire that claimed the life of a Waterloo woman in February has been determined to be accidental, according to fire officials
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused in a 2021 shooting and a home invasion robbery where guns were stolen has opted to plead.
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.