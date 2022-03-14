4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $175,000

The Perfect Fit! This great ranch style home offers 4 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms, an attached one stall garage and is conveniently located! Step inside and be impressed with all the amenities and features including new LVP flooring throughout a majority of the main floor. There is lots of room to roam with a living room plus a family room addition on the back, which boasts great lighting, a wood burning fireplace and a slider to the rear patio. Continuing through the main floor you will find two bedrooms, one full bath and a lovely kitchen which has plenty of counter space, storage and an attached dining room. Head to the finished lower level where there is another family room, 2 more bedrooms, a 3/4 bath plus plenty of storage space. The exterior of the home features a deck off the front of the home- perfect for a morning cup of coffee, an expansive backyard, back patio and a 156 SF shed with an overheard door. With close proximity to downtown Cedar Falls and UNI, this home is one to see. Call to schedule your showing today!