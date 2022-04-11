 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $174,900

Move in ready Ranch home! This freshly updated home is ready for a new owner! Walking through the front door you are greeted with a spacious dining/living room combo which flows into the galley kitchen complete with ceramic tile floors, high end cabinetry, and ample counterspace. Three spacious bedrooms and updated full bath complete the main floor. Downstairs, you’ll find a perfectly cozy family room with walkout, large storage area including laundry, an extra bedroom and large bathroom. Outside you’ll love the new, oversized 2 stall garage.

