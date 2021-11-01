 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $169,900

Hard to find Cedar Falls four bedroom two bath Ranch style home with just under 2000 square feet or living space and finished lower level. New stainless steel kitchen appliances including a five burner convection oven. With new flooring and paint this home is ready to move into. Large corner lot and two stall attached garage. City to replace fence on west side of lot.

