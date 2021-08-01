 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $149,900

Lots of Potential in this 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. Most recently this home was a rental property but could also be a great single family home again. Spacious rooms with updated flooring throughout. Great 2 stall oversized garage. Check it out today!

