4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $149,900

This is a rare opportunity to own two adjoining income properties only 1 block from the UNI campus. These have been owned by the same owner for decades! These are great income producing properties. Location, location,location. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. 5 off street newly paved parking stalls at the rear of the property off the alley. The monthly rent is $1,200. The property is leased until May 25, 2022. The address of the adjacent property is 1104 W 22nd and is priced at $199,900. Don't miss this opportunity!

