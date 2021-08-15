 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $145,000

Very nice 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home for sale in Cedar Falls. Currently rented at $1,400/mo through May 2022. Registered 4 bedroom rental. Freshly updated inside. Newer furnace/air and roof. 2 stall detached garage with paved driveway. Call today to schedule your showing!

