Very nice 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home for sale in Cedar Falls. Currently rented at $1,400/mo through May 2022. Registered 4 bedroom rental. Freshly updated inside. Newer furnace/air and roof. 2 stall detached garage with paved driveway. Call today to schedule your showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $145,000
