4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $144,900

Investment opportunity! This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is currently rented thru August 2022 for $1650 per month. Spacious rooms, newer flooring and a convenient location! Please allow 24 HOUR NOTICE for all showings please

