Investment opportunity! This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is currently rented thru August 2022 for $1650 per month. Spacious rooms, newer flooring and a convenient location! Please allow 24 HOUR NOTICE for all showings please
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $144,900
"While there has been a great deal of media attention surrounding this vote and the ongoing strike, I felt it was important to share the details of John Deere's offer directly with you," she wrote.
The ratification vote will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, according to a worker.
A Waterloo man who helped spread awareness about people with disabilities has died following a Monday accident
A Waterloo man is recovering after he was shot inside his home early Monday.
A young girl is dead and a Waterloo man was seriously injured in a string of UTV accidents in Buchanan County over the weekend.
To ensure patient safety, health agencies have insisted that potential treatments for COVID-19 undergo randomized trials for at least two to f…
The charges are connected to the arrest of 33-year-old Shane Michael Mehmen last week.
More than 50 UAW picketers lined John Deere Place waving homemade signs at honking cars on Monday afternoon, Day 26 of the strike.
Deere & Co. and the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America have reached their third tentative agreement, according to a release from Brian Rothenberg, spokesperson for the UAW.
Authorities have released the identity of the man who was found dead in the Wapsipinicon River on Tuesday.