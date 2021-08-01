4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $129,000

Looking for that spacious Cedar Falls home in a great location under $130,00.00 ??? Well it does exist and its located at 1918 Tremont!! Immediate possession awaits you on this 3 to possibly 4 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch home. The kitchen is complete with the stove and fridge remaining and main floor laundry complete with washer and dryer (there is no basement, its on a slab). Attached breezeway to 20x22 garage. New shingles in 2010 Over 1200 sq feet of living space on main base. Taxes are $1950.61 a year. Investors and single family dwellers welcome.... Hurry wont last long in todays hot active market. Call today...