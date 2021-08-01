Looking for that spacious Cedar Falls home in a great location under $130,00.00 ??? Well it does exist and its located at 1918 Tremont!! Immediate possession awaits you on this 3 to possibly 4 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch home. The kitchen is complete with the stove and fridge remaining and main floor laundry complete with washer and dryer (there is no basement, its on a slab). Attached breezeway to 20x22 garage. New shingles in 2010 Over 1200 sq feet of living space on main base. Taxes are $1950.61 a year. Investors and single family dwellers welcome.... Hurry wont last long in todays hot active market. Call today...
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $129,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Just eight months after stepping into a new role created by the city, Toni Babcock, human resources manager for Cedar Falls, is resigning.
- Updated
The Ground Round -- or, rather, a new concept based on the iconic restaurant chain -- is back.
- Updated
Four teens have been charged after they allegedly used a BB gun to hold up a pizza delivery driver Thursday night.
- Updated
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue located Roscoe unconscious inside the smoke-filled home.
I knew it was a serious call when my cell phone, with the William Tell Overture ringtone, went off after 9 at night. It was John, and we talk …
- Updated
The Iowa Board of Medicine has restored full privileges to a Waterloo doctor who was accused of improperly accessing medical records.
October 3, 1980-July 23, 2021
- Updated
An Evansdale man has pleaded to charges that he stole a tanker semi filled with biodiesel and crashed into a home in 2020.
- Updated
"It's been so great to reconnect with people. I mean, I have missed everybody."
- Updated
A day after Oklahoma and Texas officially requested membership in the SEC, the Big 12 and commissioner Bob Bowlsby sent a cease and desist letter to ESPN on Wednesday evening.