4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $125,000

Huge price reduction!!!! Was $140,000.00 now $125,000.00 Act fast on this great investment property. Currently rented as a 4 bedroom home for $1000.00 a month. The home does meet the current ordinances and could possibly qualify for the $10,00.00 conversion from the city of Cedar Falls. Located in a convenient Cedar Falls neighborhood on a corner lot. Large livingroom with plenty of room for your over sized furniture. Spacious kitchen to prepare meals in and entertain. Party and bbq this summer on large deck off the back of the home and good sized yard to play. New shingles in 2010. Main floor laundry( no basement, slab) Lots to offer here so hurry.