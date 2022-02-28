 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $125,000

An excellent opportunity for an investment or a single-family home near the University! It is currently registered as a rental with four bedrooms and one bathroom for $1,100 per month. The main floor offers a kitchen with ample cabinet space, a large living room, as well as two good-sized bedrooms and a full bath with a tub/shower combo. Upstairs, you'll find another large bedroom space and great storage. In the lower level is a laundry area and an additional 400 square feet of finish, allowing space for a family room and a fourth bedroom. The exterior of the home offers great curb appeal, a low-maintenance yard, and a detached one-stall garage. Schedule your private showing today!

