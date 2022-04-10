4 Bedroom Home in Brandon - $330,000

This could be the acreage you've been waiting for! Sitting on 4 acres, this updated home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with plenty of space for the whole family. Walking in the home you're greeted with a large living area with wood floors. A formal dining area leads you to the large kitchen with an island, tons of storage and sliding doors out to the back yard. The home also has a large main floor laundry room/bathroom. Upstairs you'll find spacious bedrooms and another bathroom. The 3rd level is an awesome bonus room for the kids to play or an additional bedroom. Sellers have made some great updates including a newer 30 x 30 garage, furnace, and water heater. The septic is also just 6 years old. Outside is private and partially wooded giving you the privacy you've been looking for! There's also an additional garage, a chicken coop, and plenty of extra parking for those toys or an RV. Call today for a private showing!