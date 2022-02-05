 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $481,948

Brand new development and a brand new floor plan - you are not going to want to miss out on this! This Ashley Luxury series home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level with 1,687 SF of space to make your own. A grand vaulted ceiling in the main level living, dining and kitchen area with gorgeous Bertch cabinetry and solid surface quartz countertops brings this home to life. An electric fireplace in the living room adds both comfort and warmth. The spacious master bedroom sits opposite the other 2 main level bedrooms, providing plenty of privacy while including a large walk-in closet and spa-like master bathroom. Scheduled for completion June 2022.

View More

