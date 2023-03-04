You will fall in love as you drive up this quaint cul-de-sac street to this beautiful new home. New construction home should be completed by Dec 1, 2022 so quick possession is possible. Amenities include the primary suite with bathroom and laundry room, 2 more bedrooms on the main floor plus another bathroom, open floor plan and lower level laundry room. More amenities include 3 stall attached garage, composite deck and covered patio. Stubbed in bathroom, 2 more bedrooms and family room area in the unfinished walk-out lower level. Plush carpet, luxury vinyl tile, quarts and granite counters, and tray ceilings. Sq ft is approx. This wonderful home could be yours so hurry!!