3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $425,361

Welcome to our brand new Waverly Development! Eagle Reach sits on the prestigious Prairie Links Golf Course, and is minutes from shopping, dining, highways and everything Waverly has to offer! This Madison 2.0 Luxury series home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms on the main level with the potential for 2 additional bedrooms and 1 additional bathroom in the unfinished basement. A large walk-in pantry is featured in the kitchen with beautiful Bertch cabinetry and 3cm quartz countertops. The master ensuite, just off the kitchen, has a large walk-in closet and features a stand up shower with three full tiled walls. Make this amazing house your home! Scheduled for completion June 2022.