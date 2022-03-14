3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $399,900

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY YOU NEED TO SEE TO BELIEVE! Walk into this ranch w/open floor plan - bedroom and full bath off to the right. Continue on into the living room open to the kitchen and dining area and walk out into bonus room where you can sit and enjoy the view! Owners suite offers a full bath w/walk in closest that includes vanity/desk area with builtins! The walkout lower level offers Extra Large family area with space enough for almost anything! Bedroom w/nice sized closest and 3/4 bath. Now this you have to see to believe - there is a FULL workshop underneath the garage w/a pulley system to bring in wood, tools etc from garage straight to workshop area without tracking through the house. Patio with grilling area, shed and fencing. In garage there are pull down stairs that lead to attic and more work space. Honestly you need to check this 55+ home out!