AMAZING OPPORTUNITY YOU NEED TO SEE TO BELIEVE! Walk into this ranch w/open floor plan - bedroom and full bath off to the right. Continue on into the living room open to the kitchen and dining area and walk out into bonus room where you can sit and enjoy the view! Owners suite offers a full bath w/walk in closest that includes vanity/desk area with builtins! The walkout lower level offers Extra Large family area with space enough for almost anything! Bedroom w/nice sized closest and 3/4 bath. Now this you have to see to believe - there is a FULL workshop underneath the garage w/a pulley system to bring in wood, tools etc from garage straight to workshop area without tracking through the house. Patio with grilling area, shed and fencing. In garage there are pull down stairs that lead to attic and more work space. Honestly you need to check this 55+ home out!
3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sometimes the zaniest ideas turn into the most incredible experiences.
Waterloo Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:47 p.m. to East Shaulis Road and arrived on the scene of a “fully” engulfed theme park building, where visitors would stand in line waiting for a ride.
A rural Cedar Falls man accused of allowing hundreds of pigs at his farm to die of neglect is now facing bank fraud charges
A former Waterloo woman accused of leading her cousin to his death in 2018 has been arrested in Virginia on unrelated charges
Authorities allege he used a fraudulent Tennessee driver’s license under a different name to withdraw money
A superseding indictment was unsealed charging a sow marketing employee with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States government
Down, down, down. The Republican Iowa Legislature and governor continue to take us further down the rabbit hole to a state with declining dece…
A fire that claimed the life of a Waterloo woman in February has been determined to be accidental, according to fire officials
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused in a 2021 shooting and a home invasion robbery where guns were stolen has opted to plead.
Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside an Iowa school that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two girls.