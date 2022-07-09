$5000 GAS GIFT CARD to buyer at time of closing with an accepted offer by 7/4/22. Here is your chance to have a new construction home and still have time to get your selections in. Home construction process start date TBD. Guests will feel welcome the minute they pull in the driveway. The quaint covered porch leads to a welcoming entryway. An open and spacious family room provides places for larger groups to enjoy. After your guests depart, you can toss in the last load of laundry and head off to bed. Having the laundry room away from sleeping areas minimizes noise so you can get a good night's sleep. This beautiful 3 bedroom plan gives you the flexibility to grow as a family. You will find the nice open floor plan from the family room to kitchen. The Cleardale plan is part of Wausau's Original series, it is designed with the starter family in mind. House is priced to have a basement that can be finished how best suits your family. Main floor laundry, walk-in closet, 2 stall garage, covered entry and a pantry.
3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $372,500
