3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $259,900

Vaulted & open great room design offers an impressive entry into this 3 bedroom, 3 bath ranch style home in Waverly. With splashes of fresh paint & new laminate/carpet in both the main level and lower level living areas. The kitchen has beautiful quartz countertops, newer stainless steel appliances and a large island with a breakfast bar. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and en suite. This home also offers main floor laundry for your convenience. There is another bedroom and full bath on the main level. The patio doors open to a deck and private fenced in backyard. In the lower level is a second living area, a 3rd spacious bedroom, a private 3/4 bath and large workout room or play room. There is plenty of room for storage in the storage room and the 3 stall attached garage! This could be your next home! Agent is related to seller. Open House on Sunday at 12:00-1:30pm