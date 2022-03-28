Vaulted & open great room design offers an impressive entry into this 3 bedroom, 3 bath ranch style home in Waverly. With splashes of fresh paint & new laminate/carpet in both the main level and lower level living areas. The kitchen has beautiful quartz countertops, newer stainless steel appliances and a large island with a breakfast bar. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet and en suite. This home also offers main floor laundry for your convenience. There is another bedroom and full bath on the main level. The patio doors open to a deck and private fenced in backyard. In the lower level is a second living area, a 3rd spacious bedroom, a private 3/4 bath and large workout room or play room. There is plenty of room for storage in the storage room and the 3 stall attached garage! This could be your next home! Agent is related to seller. Open House on Sunday at 12:00-1:30pm
3 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $259,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly killing his second cousin in an early morning shooting Tuesday
Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital
WATERLOO – Relatives of a man who was shot and killed Tuesday morning said the slaying was over a $40 debt.
WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Supervisors on Tuesday were urged to fund a study of the county’s compensation system in an effort to stem a stea…
December 6, 1995-March 11, 2022
The judge determined that Redd had raped two women during the commission of his trafficking crimes and further found that he had abducted them and held them against their will
He was sentenced him to life in prison without parole for murder which was added to 25 years for robbery
A former Montana Tech football player who admitted raping two women in Butte will do no prison time and could get the crime expunged from his record if he stays out of trouble and meets other requirements for six years.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital has revised its visitor guidelines to allow more visitors for patients in the hospital, effective …