 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $99,900

Great opportunity in this freshly painted and clean 2-3 bedroom home situated on a spacious lot with a private backyard space. The kitchen offers tons of cabinetry space and appliances. The main floor features 2-3 bedrooms with nice wood floors and a full bath The lower level has been freshly painted and could be used as more living space. This home also includes a detached garage and a covered patio area. Seller is selling the home in AS IS CONDITION.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News