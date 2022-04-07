Cute as can be! Step right in from the enclosed front porch into charming 2-3 bedroom story and a half home in convenient location. Relax in your spacious living room that leads in to your eat-in kitchen with newer flooring. The main floor also features a large and updated bathroom with a jetted tub. Upstairs you will find 2 nice sized bedrooms. The lower level is partially finished and could be used as a 3rd bedroom or additional living space. The lower level also has ample storage. Enjoy the back porch overlooking the fenced backyard and single stall garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $99,000
