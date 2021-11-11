3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $99,000

This 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home is so bright and comfortable with spacious rooms throughout. Lovingly maintained and enjoyed by a very long time owner for over 60 years. Hardwood flooring in upstairs bedrooms, master bath, main floor laundry and attached garage are just some of the great features here. Maintenance free exterior with aluminum siding and new shingles in 2018, and a mostly fenced in rear yard.