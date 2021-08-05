 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $97,500

This home is better than when it was new! Master suite on the main floor with walk in closet and bath! First Floor laundry. 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Almost everything is updated but stud walls and the basement. Located on 1st st. next to the Dollar General and across the street from CVS.

