Vacant and easy to show. Great dining room and living room area with this two story. Extra half bath just off the kitchen. Two car attached garage. Main floor laundry. Good roof and aluminum siding. A lot of square feet for the price! Call today for a showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $92,500
