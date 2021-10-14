3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $90,900

Room to roam! This three bedroom, one bathroom ranch style home is sure to catch your attention with its great spaces! Stepping inside the front door, you will be greeted with an open layout from the living space to the kitchen! This living room features a brick fireplace, expansive front windows and flows seamlessly into the dining space. From there the kitchen is easily accessible. This kitchen boasts great cabinetry space and ample countertop space. The counter extends into the dining room allowing for additional seating. The main floor also features three spacious bedrooms, as well as a full bathroom. Just off of the kitchen is a drop zone area perfect for all of the extras and giving access to the lower level and a sunroom that has sliding doors leading to the back patio! Situated on a beautiful corner lot with a two stall attached garage, this home is a must see! Call today to schedule your showing!