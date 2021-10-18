3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $90,000

Well kept 1-1/2 story 3 bedroom home that is very affordable and ready for a new owner. The main level features a spacious living/dining room combination with cove ceilings, a comfortable family room addition to the rear, 2 nice bedrooms, a full bath and nice kitchen with plenty of cupboard space. The upstairs dormer/bedroom is really nice with a 1/2 bath, several built-ins and loads of storage. Other amenities include: hardwood flooring, a whole house fan, vinyl siding, some newer windows and there is a fireplace in the family room which is not being used at this time.