Well kept 1-1/2 story 3 bedroom home that is very affordable and ready for a new owner. The main level features a spacious living/dining room combination with cove ceilings, a comfortable family room addition to the rear, 2 nice bedrooms, a full bath and nice kitchen with plenty of cupboard space. The upstairs dormer/bedroom is really nice with a 1/2 bath, several built-ins and loads of storage. Other amenities include: hardwood flooring, a whole house fan, vinyl siding, some newer windows and there is a fireplace in the family room which is not being used at this time.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $90,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers are hours away from a strike, a move that would send shock waves through the Cedar Valley economy.
David’s Taphouse and Dumplings will open later this month in a new 3,600 square foot space at 200 West 1st Street .
Deere employees voted down the new contract offer Sunday night because of low wage increases and decreasing retirement benefits, according to one Quad-Cities union worker, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, because he feared retribution.
Waterloo Deere workers hit the picket line at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The case was investigated by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
Police said she pulled out a .22-caliber revolver and fired eight shots into the air in an attempt to frighten away the attacking dog.
WATERLOO — Union leaders were in last-minute contract negotiations with Deere and Co. Wednesday afternoon as workers were hours away from a strike.
A Cedar Falls man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and officers who then tried to arrest him.
A Janesville man who was caught with 1.6 kilograms of meth and guns in 2020 has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison.
A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly threw a chair at police during an early morning raid at her home.