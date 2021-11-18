3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $89,900

Opportunity to be in a great area and have a Waterloo home at a affordable price. 2 main floor bedrooms with built ins and 3rd bedroom in lower level with egress window! Many Updated mechanicals, Gas furnace 2019, CA, windows and water heater all new in 2008, replacement vinyl windows & siding. Detached single garage with a attached covered car port patio and Double lot. Parcels: 891336379019 & 891336379018