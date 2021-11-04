3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $89,900

Great opportunity in this freshly painted and clean 2-3 bedroom home situated on a spacious lot with a private backyard space. The kitchen offers tons of cabinetry space and appliances. The main floor features 2-3 bedrooms with nice wood floors and a full bath The lower level has been freshly painted and could be used as more living space. This home also includes a detached garage and a covered patio area. Seller is selling the home in AS IS CONDITION.