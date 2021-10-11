3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $88,900

Value and location make this 3 BDR a great opportunity! Fenced yard, oversized garage and an updated kitchen are all here for you.
New local businesses have opened their doors throughout the year, but owners say foot traffic has been slower than expected, especially in recent weeks.
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly robbing three children on their way home Tuesday afternoon.
A teen accused of taking part in $72,635 in damages to a rural Grundy Center cemetery had tombstones at his home, according to court records.
One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Cedar Falls Wednesday night.
“I let drugs numb by senses and take control of my life."
Investigators identified him, in part, by the word “OZZY” tattooed on his left knuckles, which could be seen on a surveillance video.
UAW and Deere will resume negotiations Monday. If an agreement isn't reached by midnight Wednesday, workers will strike Thursday morning.
Authorities are investigating a Wednesday incident where a woman fired a handgun to scare off a dog that was attacking her dog.
The injury was so severe that her nose was almost severed.
The chase reached speeds of up to 112 mph in a 55 mph zone as the fleeing truck ran numerous stop signs and almost struck other motorists on Highway 63.
