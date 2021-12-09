Ready to move into home, with many nice updates. Which include updated bathroom, new flooring throughout home, new lighting, counter tops, backsplash - just come and check it out. This home features really nice sized rooms including bedroom over the gargage, living room and kitchen/dining combined.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $88,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Evansdale woman has been arrested for allegedly driving three people to an armed robbery at a downtown Cedar Falls apartment that left one man dead.
"People have been asking to rent this place," Paco said. "I was thinking, 'Let's open something different' -- not a restaurant."
Authorities allege Griggs, originally from Chicago, sold the 19-year-old woman $100 worth of heroin On Aug. 31, 2018.
“The greatest store in the universe” will open its seventh location inside the former longtime home of the St. Vincent De Paul thrift store at 203 and 205 Main Street.
Authorities have detained a Waterloo man wanted on federal firearm charges following a brief chase.
A popular food truck is now gobbling up its own storefront for a deli-style eatery in downtown Waterloo.
Woman was conscious when rescue crews pulled her out of the water and transported her to the hospital.
Bud and Sue Hansen have cruised the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterways, the Great Lakes, the Gulf of Mexico, Florida and more.
A former Waterloo woman has been sentenced to prison for her part in what prosecutors said was a large-scale drug trafficking organization with ties to Mexico.
One person was injured in a semi rollover in Cedar Falls on Monday morning.