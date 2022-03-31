3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $84,900

An amazing opportunity! This three bedroom home in Waterloo offers great features, a perfect layout, and key upgrades! Stepping inside, the new flooring and paint will catch your eye. The dining room is perfect for family meals and connects to the spacious living room. Further inside, the kitchen is a great space and has updated appliances, beautiful white cabinetry, and a stunning tile backsplash. The main floor also boasts a master bedroom with two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom to share. The lower level is a great addition, offering lots of storage space or room for potential upgrades. With an oversized two stall garage, you won’t want to miss this opportunity!