3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $82,500

Here is a home that is as close to new construction as any. Here's why. This home features new vinyl siding as well as new windows and new window coverings. New flooring through out. This includes new vinyl, carpet and tile. New kitchen cabinets, counter. New bathroom with custom tile and shower. New paint and new light fixtures. New garage door and new air conditioning and furnace. New front deck and steps. Slider to large deck and corner lot. Tell your real estate agent you want to see this one before it's gone.