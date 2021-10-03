Opportunity Awaits! This home boasts massive potential with its ample spaces and great layout! Stepping inside the main level you will find yourself in a large living area that flows seamlessly into the formal dining area and kitchen. This kitchen has a great footprint and has essential appliances. The main floor also has a laundry room and a great bathroom for added convenience. Head to the upper level to find 3 great sized bedrooms, one of which contains its own half bathroom! This home also features a detached two car garage and a massive back patio perfect for you to enjoy those Fall evenings! Call today to schedule your showing!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $79,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Garbage in all areas of the kitchen, a can with cigarette butts, soiled clothing and pajamas were among numerous health violations found.
The pickup truck caught fire following the crash, apparently setting off ammunition inside the vehicle, according to police.
The offense is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Authorities have released the identity of the Hudson man who perished in a Tuesday morning crash north of town.
A Waterloo man is in custody after a his handgun fired as he was Tasered
WATERLOO — A city councilor running for mayor and the political action committee backing her accused Mayor Quentin Hart of secretly changing t…
The firearm had been reported stolen from Mount Pleasant, police said.
UNI professor who imposed mask mandate in his class relieved of in-person teaching duties for semester
CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa biology professor who this month imposed a mask mandate in his class and threatened lower grade…
A third candidate has emerged in the race for Waterloo mayor, determined to make the election a referendum on what she believes are the mayor's failures over the past six years.
Three parents spoke at Monday's meeting, calling on the district to expand recess for elementary students.