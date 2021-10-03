3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $79,900

Opportunity Awaits! This home boasts massive potential with its ample spaces and great layout! Stepping inside the main level you will find yourself in a large living area that flows seamlessly into the formal dining area and kitchen. This kitchen has a great footprint and has essential appliances. The main floor also has a laundry room and a great bathroom for added convenience. Head to the upper level to find 3 great sized bedrooms, one of which contains its own half bathroom! This home also features a detached two car garage and a massive back patio perfect for you to enjoy those Fall evenings! Call today to schedule your showing!