Packed with opportunity! This lovely 3 bedroom home in Waterloo has such great potential! Stepping inside, you’ll love the entry and living area with great natural light and cove ceiling character. The connected dining area is a great place for a family dinner and leads into the kitchen with wooden cabinetry and tile backsplash. The main level also offers two bedrooms with oak floors and a bathroom to share. On the upper level, you can find the large master bedroom with extra storage and lots of opportunities. The lower level has good finish potential with a laundry area and possible extra bedroom. This home in Waterloo has so much potential! You won’t want to miss this opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $72,500
WATERLOO – Waterloo police briefly shut down a residential street while investigating a report of gunfire that turned out to be unfounded.
Prosecutors said slayings were committed in “an especially heinous, cruel or depraved manner”
Bond has been set at $1 million for a Waterloo man accused of allegedly sexually abusing girls over a span of years
Ed Klamfoth believes the word stuck is appropriate.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo plant has been evacuated while firefighters extinguish a fire inside the building.
Owner Donald Elderkin, 80, will comply and has plans to have it demolished April 5 for $5,800.
CEDAR FALLS — A Raymond woman has been arrested in connection with a chase in a stolen truck following a theft at a Cedar Falls store Sunday a…
“We need more members. We want to rebuild the ranks.” There are 15 active members and a total membership of 24. “I’d like to double the size of this lodge in the next year or two.”
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man awaiting trial for gun charges and a dog deal robbery is now changed with sexual assault.
A former LaPorte City man has been found guilty of killing his infant son in a California fire more than a decade ago