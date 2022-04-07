3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $72,500

Packed with opportunity! This lovely 3 bedroom home in Waterloo has such great potential! Stepping inside, you’ll love the entry and living area with great natural light and cove ceiling character. The connected dining area is a great place for a family dinner and leads into the kitchen with wooden cabinetry and tile backsplash. The main level also offers two bedrooms with oak floors and a bathroom to share. On the upper level, you can find the large master bedroom with extra storage and lots of opportunities. The lower level has good finish potential with a laundry area and possible extra bedroom. This home in Waterloo has so much potential! You won’t want to miss this opportunity!