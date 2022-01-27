3 bedroom home in need of complete remodel. Hard work = Sweat Equity Located West High school district and close to major thoroughfare Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Offered AS~is Hold harmless to enter is required/.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $6,500
