3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $57,000

Great investment or starter home opportunity 3 bedrooms 1 bath call or text to schedule showing SELLER VERY MOTIVATED
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Great investment or starter home opportunity 3 bedrooms 1 bath call or text to schedule showing SELLER VERY MOTIVATED
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Picketers say tensions are rising ahead of a Wednesday vote that will determine whether more than 10,000 UAW members go back to work or stay o…
Union approves latest offer, but workers in Waterloo voted it down
The collision claimed the life of 15-year-old McKenzie Rae Farmer of Dunkerton
Nia Wilder, a 2011 East High School graduate, recently founded the Spark Lot on the mall's lower floor.
Police said the 42-year-old man was shot when he rammed an occupied squad car following a vehicle chase around 3:30a.m.
CIPP is a team-based sharing system that provides an opportunity for employees to make extra money when they demonstrate a level of performance over a long period of time.
Federal marshals detained a man wanted for murder in Minnesota while he was hiding in Waterloo on Friday.
Cedar Falls Police say an armed man and woman reportedly restrained their victim to a chair, gagged and burned him, and struck him with blunt objects at 310 Iowa St.
Nearly a dozen Waterloo squad cars were on scene. The area around the parking lot was taped off, and one store window was shattered.
Police are investigating a shooting that injured a Waterloo man Monday night.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.