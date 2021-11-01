 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $55,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $55,000

3 bedroom home near Highland School. Has eat-in kitchen, full basement. Detached two stall with nice large deck in back. Fenced Yard. Home needs some sweat equity. Offered As-IS. Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News