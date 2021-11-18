 Skip to main content
  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $54,900

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1540 square feet, and a fully fenced-in backyard. The one stall detached garage is great for parking your car or storing your tools. The bonus room is a great place to play games. With a first-floor entry and one bathroom on the main floor, you’ll find this house very convenient. The back deck is perfect for entertaining guests or just relaxing while enjoying the view. There is also a washer dryer hook-up on the lower level.

