This property is eligible under the Freddie Mac First Look Initiative through 01/21/2022, See HomeSteps.com for more information on FMFL Three bedroom 2 story with porch and ramped deck in rear. 50x122 lot with access to 2 car garage from alley. Needs some general updates and repair to front porch masonry
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $49,900
