 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $49,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $49,900

This property is eligible under the Freddie Mac First Look Initiative through 01/21/2022, See HomeSteps.com for more information on FMFL Three bedroom 2 story with porch and ramped deck in rear. 50x122 lot with access to 2 car garage from alley. Needs some general updates and repair to front porch masonry

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News