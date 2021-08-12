 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $49,500

Great first time home buyer or investor property. Newer Roof , large oversized 2 stall garage 832 SF ,large corner lot , fenced in back yard and large deck in back yard to relax on. Some windows in house have been replaced and updated electrical.

