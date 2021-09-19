Super great acreage loaded with many extras! Enjoy the serene countryside in this marvelous and well maintained home! Main floor features gourmet kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, beautiful solid wood cabinetry & stainless appliances. There is a family room area and office along with a dining area surrounding the kitchen. Solid wood floors throughout most of the home, main floor laundry, several storage closets and the primary bedroom with bathroom is off the kitchen area. Upstairs leads to a great room with a full bar, gas fireplace, and tons of room for those family gatherings & perfect for entertaining! So much natural light through the expansive windows--and the views WOW!! There are two more bedrooms, an additional storage room and a full bath that complete the upstairs. Step outside to a massive lawn area, patio w/pergola. There is a large, heated building w/pole shed w/electrical and bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $475,000
