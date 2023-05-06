This new and improved Garnett floor plan by Skogman Homes is a layout you don't want to miss! This 3-bedroom ranch features the desired split bedroom layout, with a master suite that is tucked away on one side of the home. This modified floorplan features stairs at the rear of the great room with large windows showing off the beautiful rolling fields to the rear. The great room features all upgraded hard-surfaced floors and a beautiful fireplace. Heading into the kitchen you will immediately notice this enormous island; at 10.5' you can easily fit the whole family, or guests for lots of extra seating! Added bonus - a 'Hidden' walk-in pantry perfect for keeping the clutter off the beautifully the stunning quartz countertops by Cambria. If you need a work space we have included a main floor office, perfect for working from home, or a spot for kids to do their homework. Downstairs is a large basement with plenty of room to add on, with egress windows and plumbing already stubbed in for a future bathroom. The premium Kemper cabinets come with loads of upgrades, including soft close drawers and doors, pull out trash, and more! Don't miss this opportunity to get into this amazing home in Waterloo's most exciting new neighborhood, Audubon Heights, and make sure to ask about Waterloo's 3-Year Tax Abatement! **Pricing subject to change with selection changes**