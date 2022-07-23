3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $457,247

The Northbrook II by Skogman Homes. This home backs up to rolling fields with no neighbors to the rear. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the brand new addition of Audubon Heights neighborhood, this is the home you have been waiting for! This three bed, two bath ranch has been one of our most popular plans, but we made it even better, and BIGGER! The addition of the 3rd garage stall gives you plenty of room for vehicles and toys for the whole family! Tall 9' ceilings in the great room, with added square footage makes this home feel nice and spacious! This is a spacious open floor plan with 1,526 square feet on the main level, tall 9' ceilings in the great room, and stairs lining the rear of the home surrounded by large windows. The home includes Stainless Steel GE appliances, Moen plumbing hardware and premium cabinetry. The lower level offers tons of storage and is ready to be finished and includes a roughed in bathroom. Other features include a fully sodded yard, patio in the rear of the home, and landscaping. Maybe best of all is the great 3-Year 100% Tax Abatement, making this home one of the best values in town! *Price Subject to change as selections are made*