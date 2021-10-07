 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $45,000

Great investment or starter home opportunity and convert to investment portfolio!! 3 bedrooms, Character filled, Vinyl siding & windows!! 1344 Sq Ft includes 168 Sq Ft enclosed porch. Great curb appeal, had some frozen water lines needs TLC. Patio doors to a fenced fenced Lot. Central Air permit in 2013. Selling as is!! Subject to Court Approval.

