The Northbrook II by Skogman Homes. This home backs up to rolling fields with no neighbors to the rear. With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, this home has been one of our most popular plans, but we made it even better, and BIGGER! The addition of the 3rd garage stall gives you plenty of room for vehicles and toys for the whole family! You can enjoy 1,526 square feet on the main level, tall 9' ceilings in the great room, and stairs lining the rear of the home surrounded by large windows. The home includes Stainless Steel GE appliances, Moen plumbing hardware and premium cabinetry. The lower level offers tons of storage and is ready to be finished and includes a roughed in bathroom. Other features include a fully sodded yard, patio in the rear of the home, and landscaping. Maybe best of all is the great 3-Year 100% Tax Abatement, making this home one of the best values in town!