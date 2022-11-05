3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $434,999

Brand new custom Cambridge floor plan by Skogman Homes. This wonderful ranch~style home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, including a master suite that features a large walk~in closet and attached master bath. You will enjoy nearly 1,500 square feet on the main level, with tall cathedral ceilings and spacious open~concept living area. The kitchen features premium construction cabinetry with soft~close drawers and GE Stainless Appliances. This home is located in the wonderful Audubon Heights subdivision on a new cul~de~sac. Enjoy affordable payments thanks to Waterloo`s 3~Year 100% Tax Abatement. Make this home yours today!! **$10,000 in free upgrades on accepted offers prior to 12\31\22**.