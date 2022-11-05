Brand new custom Cambridge floor plan by Skogman Homes. This wonderful ranch~style home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, including a master suite that features a large walk~in closet and attached master bath. You will enjoy nearly 1,500 square feet on the main level, with tall cathedral ceilings and spacious open~concept living area. The kitchen features premium construction cabinetry with soft~close drawers and GE Stainless Appliances. This home is located in the wonderful Audubon Heights subdivision on a new cul~de~sac. Enjoy affordable payments thanks to Waterloo`s 3~Year 100% Tax Abatement. Make this home yours today!! **$10,000 in free upgrades on accepted offers prior to 12\31\22**.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $434,999
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
CORALVILLE – The match was over and the third-consecutive championship was in hand.
Blaze was apparently sparked when a vehicle hit the building
After leaving the porch, he remained and watched the house until smoke and flames were visible
WATERLOO — Jurors have sided with an Evansdale man in his lawsuit against a Waterloo casino where he was attacked by another patron in January 2021.
CEDAR FALLS — An Amana woman has been arrested after allegedly threatening staff at a Cedar Falls ice cream parlor in October.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested after she allegedly set a fire near a home over the weekend.
WATERLOO — Authorities continue to investigate a hit-and-run crash that led to the explosion destroying a landmark Waterloo restaurant over th…
CEDAR FALLS — The last thing he remembers was being at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo on Oct. 1.
WATERLOO — Testimony has ended in an Evansdale man’s lawsuit over injuries he received when he was attacked at a local casino.
CEDAR FALLS — A New York man was arrested after he allegedly tried to access account information at banks in Cedar Falls and Waterloo on Tuesday.