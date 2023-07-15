Brand new custom Cambridge 2 floor plan by Skogman Homes. This wonderful ranch-style home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, including a master suite that features a large walk-in closet and attached master bath. You will enjoy nearly 1,500 square feet on the main level, with tall cathedral ceilings and spacious open-concept living area. The kitchen features premium construction cabinetry with soft-close drawers and GE Stainless Appliances. This home is located in the wonderful Audubon Heights subdivision on a new cul-de-sac. Enjoy affordable payments thanks to Waterloo's 3-Year 100% Tax Abatement. Make this home yours today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $434,999
