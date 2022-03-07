3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $419,900

Some homes just exude happiness and they make you feel good walking through. This is one of those homes. A peaceful countryside setting wraps around this acreage situated on 3 acres and just a short drive to town. Stepping inside, you're greeted with a great room floor plan featuring an expansive dream kitchen designed with cookie baking in mind. The kitchen offers an abundance of cabinets, stunning granite countertops and a breakfast bar. With an open dining and living area, there is plenty of space for all to gather. Just off the great room is a home office which offers custom built-in cabinets and makes for a perfect study. Moving through the homes main floor is a master bedroom with jacuzzi tub and main floor laundry. You'll find that there are two distinct show-stoppers to this home with the first being an impressive family room addition. Offering stunning country views, a gas fireplace with stacked stone facade and a wet bar, this is one room you won't want to leave. The second show-stopper is outside. A 60 x 96 outbuilding may very well be the nicest one you'll ever step foot in. Part of the building is set up as a shop with concrete floors, a hoist, floor drain, half bathroom and radiant heat. The other part of the outbuilding is perfect for storing equipment or even RV's with plenty of room to spare! Situated between the outbuilding and the home there is a permanent pergola, built-in gas grill and all the memories yet to be made.